Razorbacks top century mark again

OXFORD, Miss. -- Alexis Tolefree scored 19 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 18 as No. 23 Arkansas disposed of Ole Miss 108-64 at The Pavilion on Sunday to set an SEC single-game program scoring record.

The Razorbacks, who scored at least 25 points in all four quarters Sunday, also topped the century mark by beating Kentucky 103-85 on Feb. 9.

The University of Arkansas (20-5, 8-4) has won five of its last six games and reached eight conference wins for just the second time since joining the SEC and crossed the 20-win mark for just the seventh time since the turn of the century.

Arkansas began to pull away from Ole Miss (7-18, 0-12) late in the first quarter. Taylor Smith buried a three-pointer to bring the Rebels within 23-21 with 98 seconds left in the first. But in an 84-second span, Tolefree responded with three free throws, A'Tyanna Gaulden followed with a three-pointer created off a steal by Amber Ramirez and Tolefree ended the quarter with another three-pointer for a 32-23 advantage. The Razorbacks broke it open in the second quarter, outscoring Ole Miss 26-14 for a 58-37 halftime lead.

Ramirez added 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. Gaulden added 13 points and four assists; Makayla Daniels scored 10 points and handed out four assists.

The Razorbacks shot 23 of 33 (69.7%) in the first half, including 4 of 7 from three-point range and made all 8 of their free throw attempts. Nine Razorbacks entered the scoring column in the first half and registered at least two baskets. Arkansas finished 38 of 59 (64.4%).

Ole Miss was 25 of 63 (39.7%) from the floor, including a 3 of 15 (20%) from three-point range. Arkansas limited its turnovers to nine while gaining a 6-2 advantage on steals.

Smith led Ole Miss with 17 points, Iyanla Kitchens had 15 and Mimi Reid had 13. Kitchens grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Rebels have dropped 18 consecutive conference games. The last time Ole Miss beat a league opponent was Feb. 14, 2019, at home, with a 65-60 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Razorbacks held a 37-27 advantage on the boards, including an 11-rebound effort from Rokia Doumbia, who also had a team-high six assists.

