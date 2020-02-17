BASEBALL

Three-run ninth downs UALR

Illinois State (1-2) scored three times in the top of the ninth to beat the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (1-2) 4-2 on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Jordan Libman and Tyson Hays opened the inning with singles. Jake McCaw followed with a sacrifice fly to score Jeremy Gaines, who was running for Libman to tie the game at 2-2. Aidan Huggins followed with a single to move Hays to second. Hays moved to third on Kyle Soberano's fly ball. Ryan Hutchinson bunted his way on for a hit that allowed Huggins to score the go-ahead run. Hutchinson would score on a a throwing error by UALR third baseman Garrett Scott.

Aaron Funk allowed 1 run on 2 hits over 72/3 innings for UALR before Jose Torres took the loss.

ASU tops Stephen F. Austin

Arkansas State University (2-1) scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open a scoreless game and beat Stephen F. Austin 8-4 at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro on Sunday.

Colten Nix doubled down the third-base line to score Ben Klutts. After a walk to Tyler Duncan, Jaylon Deshazier hit a grand slam to left-center to make it 5-0 Red Wolves.

After Duncan singled in Sky-Lar Tipton in the seventh to make it 6-0, Stephen F. Austin (1-2) scored four times in the eighth to close it to 6-4. Liam Hicks answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.

Four-run second lifts UCA

Ben Ayala and Coby Potvin had big hits in the second inning to lift the University of Central Arkansas (1-2) to a 5-2 victory over Missouri State (2-1) on Sunday in Conway.

Ayala led off the second inning with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. After a walk to Rylan Meek, a single by Cole Fiori and a walk to R.J. Pearson, Potvin doubled to right to score all three runners to make it 4-1.

Mark Moyer (1-0) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings for the victory.

UAPB wins first game of season

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff scored three runs in the second, four times in the third and three times in the sixth to defeat Florida A&M 11-7 on Sunday at the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans.

Nick Kreutzer and Larry Sims keyed the second inning with home runs. In the third inning, Austin Krzeminski had a two-run single to score Ryan Mallison, and Jarficur Parker and Kreutzer had two-run home runs.

In the sixth inning, Mallison had an RBI single, Bryce Roesch walked with the bases loaded, and Ricardo Sanchez singled in Parker.

Kreutzer led the Golden Lions by going 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

Sergio Esparza (1-0) allowed 1 run on 6 hits in 5 innings for the victory.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas tied for seventh in Mexico

The University of Arkansas shot a 293 on the first day of the LJGA Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, which leaves the Razorbacks in a four-way tie for seventh place with Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida State.

Baylor leads with a 285.

Individually, Julia Gregg shot a 71 and is in 11th place for Arkansas.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas wins on the road

A three-run third inning lifted the University of Arkansas (7-1) over Florida Gulf Coast (8-3) 4-1 on Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Leading 1-0 going into the third, Ryan Jackson doubled to score Hannah McEwen to make it 2-0. Linnie Malkin scored on the same play when the relay throw skipped past the catcher. Kayla Green followed with a double to score Jackson to make it 4-0.

Autumn Storms (4-0) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 42/3 innings to get the victory for the Razorbacks.

UCA wins in Florida

The University of Central Arkansas (7-4) defeated South Dakota (4-7) 3-0 on Sunday at The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Fla.

Lexi McClellan and Tylar Vernon led the Bears by going 2 for 3. Vernon had an RBI double to score Jenna Wildeman in the fourth inning, and McClellan drove in Vernon in the same inning. McClellan added a triple in the sixth to score Lindsey Williams, who was running for Vernon.

Jordan Johnson (2-2) allowed two hits in four innings in relief of starter Rio Sanchez to get the victory.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/17/2020