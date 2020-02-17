Sections
Super Quiz: Words in Asian country names

Today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. One

  2. Gap

  3. Ban

  4. Ore

  5. Lad

  6. Lay

  7. Hut

  8. Arm

  9. Lip

ANSWERS

  1. Indonesia

  2. Singapore

  3. Lebanon

  4. South Korea, North Korea

  5. Bangladesh

  6. Malaysia

  7. Bhutan

  8. Armenia

  9. Philippines

ActiveStyle on 02/17/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Words in Asian country names

