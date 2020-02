TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UAPB women at Alcorn State

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 4-18, 3-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference Alcorn State 10-14, 6-6

SERIES Alcorn State leads 37-14

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET alcornsports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Kyeonia Harris, 5-5, Jr. 10.2 3.5

G Noe'll Taylor, 5-8, Sr. 9.1 3.4

G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9, Fr. 6.6 2.2

F Sha'Kendra Tilley, 5-10, Sr. 1.2 1.6

C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, Fr. 3.0 5.1

COACH Dawn Brown (4-18 in one season at UAPB)

ALCORN STATE

POS NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Cayla Obillo, 5-2, Fr. 4.8 2.0

G Jada Hargrove, 5-5, Sr. 9.9 3.8

G Kirdis Clark, 5-8, Jr. 8.7 2.8

G Aysha Kirkland, 5-8, Jr. 2.8 2.8

F Toddriana Isler, 5-11, Sr. 5.9 3.0

COACH Courtney G. Pruitt (46-98 in five seasons at Alcorn State)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU UAPB

64.0 Points for 58.9

69.2 Points against 74.9

-8.2 Rebound margin -5.2

+6.1 Turnover margin -0.3

36.7 FG pct. 35.8

28.3 3-pt pct. 26.1

61.6 FT pct. 61.5

CHALK TALK UAPB enters on a four-game losing streak. ... Alcorn State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 63-60 victory over Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday. ... Alcorn State won the first meeting against UAPB this season, 77-75, on Jan. 20 in Pine Bluff.

UAPB men at Alcorn State

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 3-21, 2-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 11-12, 7-5

SERIES Alcorn State leads 43-24

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET alcornsports.com/watch

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Marcus Wallace, 6-1, Sr. 4.4 1.4

G Cameron Posey, 6-2, Jr. 1.8 1.8

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Jr. 8.7 4.5

F Markedric Bell, 6-7, Jr. 9.5 4.6

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Jr. 7.2 4.0

COACH George Ivory (135-243 in 12 seasons at UAPB)

ALCORN STATE

POS NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Maurice Howard, 6-1, Sr. 14.3 2.8

G Corey Tillery, 6-3, Sr. 12.8 4.3

G/F Troymain Crosby, 6-4, Jr. 13.6 5.5

F Deshaw Andrews, 6-4, Sr. 12.5 4.6

C Alonzo Campbell, 7-0, Sr. 3.3 1.9

COACH Montez Robinson (65-83 in five seasons at Alcorn State)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU UAPB

77.0 Points for 52.3

74.3 Points against 68.3

+3.2 Rebound margin -3.1

+0.1 Turnover margin -3.0

42.9 FG pct. 39.3

37.1 3-pt pct. 28.3

75.2 FT pct. 58.4

CHALK TALK UAPB enters on a nine-game losing streak. ... Alcorn State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 92-88 overtime victory over Mississippi Valley State at home Saturday. ... Alcorn State won the first meeting against UAPB this season, 82-54, on Jan. 20 in Pine Bluff.