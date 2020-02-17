BASEBALL

Former Jays SS dies at 57

Tony Fernandez, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57. Fernandez was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Fla., said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernandez Foundation. Fernandez had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for new kidneys. Fernandez won four consecutive Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams. In 43 career postseason games, Fernandez batted .327 with 23 RBI and a .787 OPS. He went 7 for 21 (.333) with nine RBI in the 1993 World Series, helping the Blue Jays beat Philadelphia in six games for their second consecutive title. He was a .288 hitter with 94 home runs and 844 RBI in 2,158 big league games. He remains the last Yankees player to hit for the cycle in a home game, accomplishing the feat in 1995. Fernandez finished with 2,276 hits, 1,057 runs, 414 doubles, 92 triples, 246 stolen bases and a .746 OPS. He struck out only 784 times in 8,793 plate appearances — never more than 74 times in a season.

Sore elbow sidelines Mikolas

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was scratched from his second bullpen session of the spring because of a flexor tendon issue. “Best-case scenario is probably just a couple more days before he starts playing catch, starts his bullpens again,” Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. “I can’t say that’s going to happen one way or the other.” Mikolas said his arm felt “tender from time to time” last season, but he was able to manage it. Shildt said the Cardinals hope to have a more concrete time frame for Mikolas return to the mound in a day or two.

GOLF

Scott makes it count at Riviera

Adam Scott survived a calamitous Sunday with just enough clutch putts and closed with 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. The victory comes 15 years after Scott won a playoff at Riviera that didn’t count as official because rain shortened the tournament to 36 holes. He earned every bit of this victory, his 14th on the PGA Tour and 29th worldwide. Riviera was such a strong test that everyone made mistakes, including Scott. He went long off the fifth green, had a flop shot come back to his feet, putted the next up the hill and made double bogey. But he bounced back with a slick, scary 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 sixth to regain a share of the lead, and he never trailed the rest of the way. Matt Kuchar, who started the final round tied with Scott and Rory McIlroy, birdied the par-5 opening hole and didn’t make another until the 17th when it was too late. He shot 72 and tied for second with Sung Kang (69) and Scott Brown (68). Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished tied for 37 at 1-under 283. Tiger Woods finished last among the 68 players who made the cut, earning an 11-over 295.

Park wins Australian Open

Seven-time major champion Inbee Park saw a seven-shot lead shrink to two shots Sunday before winning the Women’s Australian Open by three strokes to clinch her first LPGA title in almost two years. Park started her final round three shots in front of 19-year old South Korean compatriot Ayeon Cho. She bogeyed the ninth hole but still turned five shots ahead of the field and went out to a seven shot lead early on the back nine at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club. But the 31-year-old former World No. 1 faltered briefly, bogeying the 14th and 16th holes and walking off the 16th green only two shots ahead of fast-finishing American Amy Olsen. Olsen had four birdies in a 3-under final round 70 and was in the clubhouse with an 11-under total of 281. France’s Perrine Delacour and China’s Yu Liu also moved into contention, though Liu faded with bogeys on her last three holes. Park held her nerve, making birdie on the par-5 17th and par on the 18th to win her 20th LPGA title and to gain a ranking boost that lifts her chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games at which she will defend the gold medal. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi finished in a tie for 13th after a final-round 76. She was eight strokes behind the winner. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Sunday, completing the tournament at 3-under par and tied for 34th. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) shot a 76 on Sunday, tied for 62nd by finishing 1-over for the tournament.

Parel rolls at Champions

Scott Parel overcame a three-shot deficit Sunday and closed with an 8-under 63 to win the Chubb Classic by two shots over Bob Estes, his third career victory on the PGA Tour Champions to surpass $5 million for his career. Parel moved atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career. Bob Estes shot 64 and finished second, while Kevin Sutherland (67) and Bernhard Langer (69) tied for third. Parel seized control around the turn on The Classic at Lely Resort with a birdie on No. 1. Behind him, Langer dropped shots on the eighth and ninth holes, giving Parel a two-shot lead. No one caught him the rest of the way. He finished at 17-under 196, tying a tournament record. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) finished with a 7-under 206, 10 shots behind Parel. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 6-under 207 while Glen Day (Little Rock) finished 1-over 214.

Late birdies carry Novak

Andrew Novak birdied his last two holes for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory over John Chin in the Lecom Suncoast Classic in Longwood Ranch, Fla. Novak won for the first time in his third season on the Korn Ferry Tour and moved to No. 3 in the points list. Chin, who closed with a 64, began the back nine at Longwood National with three straight birdies, and picked up two more through the 16th hole. But he had to settle for par on the final two holes and a runner-up finish. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 11th, five shots behind Novak with an 18-under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was 13-under for the tournament, which was good enough for a tie for 38th place. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 3-under for the tournament and was 70th.

HOCKEY

Devils trade captain

The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired prospect defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal on Sunday — eight days before the NHL’s trade deadline. The 37-year-old Greene is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract, and was the Devils longest-serving active player. He spent 14 seasons with New Jersey after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) University in 2006. Greene became a fan favorite in New Jersey for his steady play and shot-blocking ability. He has 49 goals, and 197 assists for 246 points in 932 games, which rank seventh most on the Devils career list.

TENNIS

Edmund beats Seppi

Kyle Edmund won his second ATP title Sunday, wearing down Andreas Seppi for a 7-5, 6-1 victory at the New York Open. Edmund won five consecutive games to take the first set and build a big lead in the second, seizing control with shots that seemed to get more powerful as the match went on. The 35-year-old Seppi, 10 years older than Edmund, hung in for a while as balls kept coming back harder than he hit them, but fell short in his bid for a first title since 2012.

Bertens captures title

Kiki Bertens beat Elena Rybakina 6-1, 6-3 to retain the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday. It’s the first title of 2020 for the Dutch player, who’s eighth in the world rankings. She hit six aces on the way to victory and held serve throughout. Second-seeded Ber-tens needed just 1 hour, 14 minutes to beat Rybakina in the final after fighting off a second-set comeback from Rybakina by saving four break points in the opening game.

SPEEDSKATING

Nuis, Wust earn gold

Netherlands speedskaters Kjeld Nuis and Ireen Wust took gold Sunday on the final day of the ISU World Single Distance Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval. Nuis won the men’s 1,500 meters with a time of 1 minute, 41.66 seconds, and countrymate Tomas Krol took silver after finishing in 1:41.73. American Joey Mantia earned bronze with a personal-best of 1:42.16. Nuis, the world record holder in the 1,500 and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, earned his fourth world championship. Mantia, 34, earned his first podium finish at a world championship in the event. American Emery Lehman placed 16th in the men’s 1,500 with a time of 1:44.25. Wust won the women’s 1,500 meters, finishing in 1:50.92. Russians Evgeniia Lalenkova and Elizaveta Kazelina rounded out the podium. Lalenkova earned silver with a time of 1:51.13. Kazelina took bronze in 1:51.41.