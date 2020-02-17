Woman arrested in beau's assault

A woman was arrested Saturday night on an accusation that she tried to run over her boyfriend with a car outside a McDonald's restaurant, Jacksonville police said.

Brittany Dobbins, 23, of Jacksonville faces one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, and was being held Sunday in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $4,000 bond.

Dobbins' boyfriend told a Jacksonville police officer that he left on foot from a house after a verbal argument with Dobbins, according to an arrest report. The man initially made his way to the library, with Dobbins following him in her silver Honda Accord. The two got into another argument at the library, at which point the man walked across the street to a McDonald's in an attempt to get away from Dobbins, the report said.

A police officer noticed Dobbins parked outside the library while her boyfriend was inside the restaurant. The officer approached Dobbins, who informed the officer of the argument and said she pulled off the road because she was upset and unable to drive, the report said.

The boyfriend told police Dobbins came over to the McDonald's after the officer left, and when he exited the restaurant Dobbins pushed him against the wall, pulled his hair and choked him, the report said. The arrest report noted the man had bruises on his neck.

The man told police that while he was on the phone with a dispatcher, Dobbins tried to hit him with her vehicle, according to the report.

Metro on 02/17/2020