Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

1 dead, 5 injured after vehicle strikes tree in Harrison, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:37 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 32-year-old woman died and five others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in struck a tree in north Arkansas on Monday, police said.

A Chevrolet Equinox driving north on Arkansas 43 near Harrison veered off the road to the right around 10:05 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Troopers said the Equinox struck a tree with its front-passenger side.

Fatima Moro, 32, of Clarksville, died in the wreck, police said. The injured included the vehicle’s 38-year-old driver, a 55-year-old passenger and three minor passengers, according to the report.

Troopers said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 58 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT