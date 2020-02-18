1 dead, 5 injured after vehicle strikes tree in Harrison, state police say

A 32-year-old woman died and five others were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in struck a tree in north Arkansas on Monday, police said.

A Chevrolet Equinox driving north on Arkansas 43 near Harrison veered off the road to the right around 10:05 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Troopers said the Equinox struck a tree with its front-passenger side.

Fatima Moro, 32, of Clarksville, died in the wreck, police said. The injured included the vehicle’s 38-year-old driver, a 55-year-old passenger and three minor passengers, according to the report.

Troopers said the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 58 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.