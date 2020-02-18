Sections
Police: 2-year-old dies after wreck on black ice in Northwest Arkansas

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:27 a.m.
A 2-year-old boy died Monday from injuries sustained last week in a three-vehicle wreck on black ice in Springdale, state police said. Four other people were injured in the crash.

A Honda Accord driving south around 7:40 a.m. Thursday on East Huntsville Avenue hit a patch of black ice and swerved, according to a preliminary crash report provided by state police.

The Accord side-swiped a Honda Civic also traveling south, sending both vehicles into northbound traffic, the report states. Police said the Civic collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado while the Accord hit the Silverado’s rear.

The injured included the Civic’s driver, as well as a passenger in the vehicle, and the drivers of the other two vehicles. The 2-year-old, who police said was also a passenger in the Civic, was treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital prior to his death, according to the Pulaski County coroner’s office.

At least 58 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

