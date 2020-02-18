21-year-old arrested in connection to rape at UCA dorm

A 21-year-old was arrested Monday on charges alleging he raped a woman in a University of Central Arkansas dorm room.

Court documents show Isaac Tape faces two counts of rape.

An 18-year-old woman reported in June to university police she had been raped about two weeks earlier, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she and a few other people were in the lobby of New Hall watching movies on May 26. Some decided to leave, according to the affidavit, and the woman said Tape told her a group was going up to his room to play games.

A UCA Police Department incident report shows that Tape was a student at the time the report was filed.

She said she went to his room around midnight and no one else was there, according to the affidavit. She asked if anyone else was coming and told police Tape said yes.

He offered her a glass of orange juice, according to the affidavit, and she drank it. She said it tasted normal. After that, she said she remembers Tape taking off her clothes and not having the strength to fight him off.

She told Tape “no” and tried to get up but could not, according to the affidavit. She said Tape then sexually assaulted her.

She told police the next thing she remembered was waking up around 5:30 a.m. May 27 to find her clothes all over the floor and Tape sleeping naked.

Officers asked the woman why she waited to report the incident and she said that she "just wanted everything to be normal" and "didn't want to believe that it happened," according to the report.

Officers spoke with Tape after the woman reported the incident. He told them he and the woman had been drinking alcohol and that the woman knew she had been drinking alcohol. He said they had consensual sex.

Tape told officers he and the woman had consensual sex again a couple days later, with no alcohol involved, according to the police report. The woman denied to police any additional sexual contact with Tape after the alleged assault.

The affidavit does not state whether Tape or the woman are currently students at the school, and a UCA spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message about their statuses.