AT THE POST

DAY 15 of 57

MONDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 19,500

MONDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $7,488,913

MONDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $1,044,983

MONDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $6,443,930

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Sam Houston, noon; Wheeling (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Delta Downs, 6:15 p.m. (NOTE Live racing resumes Thursday).

MONDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana and Kelsi Harr won two races. Santana and David Cohen share the lead with 17 victories in 83 starts. Santana's two victories came in the fourth race and the Southwest Stakes.

He rode Town Champ ($6.60, $3.40, $2.80) in the fourth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.47. He rode Silver Prospector ($11.40, $6.00, $3.40) in the Southwest Stakes, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.01.

Harr, who had 15 career victories in 192 starts coming into Monday, improved her season totals to three victories in 31 starts with a victory in the third race with Bandit Point ($10.20, $5.00, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.0. She won with Quick Decision ($18.60, $9.60, $5.80) in the fifth race.

Trainer Steve Asmussen won two races to improve his season totals to 14 victories in 84 starts. Asmussen's victories came in the fourth race with Town Champ and the Southwest Stakes with Silver Prospector.

