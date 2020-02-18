Bloomberg spends $124M in 14 key states

DENVER -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent more than $124 million on advertising in the 14 Super Tuesday states, well over 10 times what his top rivals have put into the contests that yield the biggest trove of delegates in a single day.

The only other candidate to advertise across most of those states so far is Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who has spent just under $10 million on ads for the March 3 primaries.

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, has also poured millions into ground operations in Super Tuesday states.

For nearly three months, Bloomberg has been the only Democrat to devote most of his travel to those states, which include California, Texas and North Carolina. His opponents are still scrambling to gain traction in contests on Saturday in Nevada and Feb. 29 in South Carolina. Bloomberg is skipping those races, as he did earlier in Iowa and New Hampshire.

There will be 1,357 pledged delegates up for grabs on March 3; it takes 1,991 to capture the nomination.

Bloomberg's money is having an impact on the highly fluid Democratic race. He now ranks in the top tier, behind Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden and just ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., according to a Real Clear Politics aggregate of national polls.

Bloomberg's rise has made him a prime target.

"Democracy to me means one person, one vote -- not Bloomberg or anyone else spending hundreds of millions of dollars trying to buy an election," Sanders told 11,000 supporters at a noisy rally Sunday night in Denver.

In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press, Biden attacked Bloomberg for defending police stop-and-frisk tactics during his 12 years as mayor. Bloomberg's $60-billion personal fortune "can buy you a lot of advertising, but it can't erase your record," said Biden.

A week before launching his campaign in November, Bloomberg apologized for stop-and-frisk -- six years after a federal court found the policy violated the rights of black and Hispanic people.

Should Bloomberg qualify for the Democratic debate Wednesday in Nevada, opponents will likely challenge him on that and more. One of his big vulnerabilities is the allegation that he often made sexist and degrading comments about women at his New York financial firm.

For the most part, Bloomberg has been able to define himself on his own terms in a flood of ads introducing himself to millions of voters who knew little about him. He has stressed his record fighting gun violence and climate change. His core argument is that he's the Democrat best suited to unseat President Donald Trump in November.

In Colorado, Bloomberg has spent $5.5 million, and Sanders just under $500,000, according to Advertising Analytics, an ad tracking firm that provided data to The Times.

The pattern is similar in most of the other Super Tuesday states. In three of them -- Virginia, Alabama and Oklahoma -- Bloomberg is the lone Democrat on the air.

The most expensive state for ads is California, which awards 415 delegates on March 3, more than any other state. Bloomberg has spent nearly $41 million in California, and Sanders, $5 million, Advertising Analytics found.

Also advertising heavily in California is San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer, who is stuck below 2% in national polls despite recent gains in Nevada and South Carolina. He has spent nearly $26 million on TV and radio spots. His absence of ads in the other 13 Super Tuesday states suggests he could be aiming to raise his profile in his home state for a future run for public office.

Much of what will shape Super Tuesday is outside Bloomberg's control, above all the momentum that rivals will gain in Nevada and South Carolina.

Warren hopes to emerge in a stronger position to compete with Sanders for the party's progressive voters.

Biden, Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are vying to consolidate the party's moderates by the end of February, posing a more direct challenge to the March 3 hopes of Bloomberg, a centrist and former Republican.

