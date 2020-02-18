Sections
Cold forecast alters Arkansas' baseball schedule again

by Matt Jones | Today at 10:23 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn walks toward the dugout during a game against Eastern Illinois on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Arkansas is changing the time of its series opener.

The No. 5 Razorbacks will begin their series against Gonzaga at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium. That is an hour earlier than previously scheduled.

Like last Friday's season opener against Eastern Illinois, this week's opener is being moved because of low temperatures in the forecast. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 41 degrees and northeast winds at 10 mph. By starting earlier, the game is likely to finish before nightfall.

Arkansas enters the series with a 3-0 record following a series sweep of Eastern Illinois by a combined score of 27-5.

Gonzaga is 2-2 after a four-game event in Surprise, Ariz., where the Bulldogs split a pair of games with Oregon State, defeated New Mexico and lost to BYU.

Thursday's game is the first of a four-game series between Arkansas and Gonzaga. Friday's game is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday's for 2 p.m. and Sunday's for 1 p.m.

