Democrat-Gazette publisher honored with Mega-Innovation Award for iPad initiative

Newspaper publishers honored Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Publisher Walter Hussman on Tuesday for his iPad initiative.

The Mega-Innovation Award was presented to Hussman at the Key Executives Mega-Conference in Fort Worth.

Billed as the “major newspaper industry conference of the year,” the event is “a joint effort of newspaper media associations with an estimated combined membership of more than 5,000 publishers,” according to the event's website.

Hosts were America’s Newspapers (formed from the merger of Inland Press Association and Southern Newspaper Publishers Association), Local Media Association and News Media Alliance.

“We are honored to win this award from America’s Newspapers,” Hussman said. “The other two finalists were both impressive with all three having the same goal: searching for the key to sustain local journalism.”

The three finalists were announced on Jan. 27. The other two finalists were The Salt Lake Tribune, which converted last year to nonprofit status, and The Sumter Item of South Carolina, which added a “full-scaled sponsored video department,” created community events and rebuilt its print and digital products.

The Democrat-Gazette is in the process of converting circulation in all 75 counties from print to digital (plus a Sunday print edition). The newspaper is providing subscribers with Apple iPads so they can read a “digital replica” of the newspaper online, if they need such a device. The replica edition can also be read on computers.

