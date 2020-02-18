Sections
Early voting begins: Where and when to vote in Northwest Arkansas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Julie Hall, staff assistant, tests a ballot marking machine, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Benton County Clerk's Office in Rogers. ( Charlie Kaijo)

Early voting for the Democratic and Republican primaries and nonpartisan judicial and school board races begins today and ends March 2.

[Click here to see our coverage of Northwest Arkansas elections and candidates.]

Voters may visit any site within their county to vote. The following locations are available:

BENTON COUNTY

• County Clerk's Office

215 E. Central Ave., Suite 217, Bentonville

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

First Landmark Baptist Church

206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

County Clerk's Office

2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

County Election Commission

2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

Intrust Bank

3300 Market St., Suite 130, Rogers

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

County Clerk's Office

707 S. Lincoln, Siloam Springs

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

Siloam Springs Community Building

110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 and March 2.

Bella Vista Fire Station

101 Towncenter, Bella Vista

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

Riordan Hall

3 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Reach Church

900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today through Friday, Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 and March 2.

NEBCO Community Building

17823 Marshall St., Garfield

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Gravette Civic Center

401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Grace Lutheran Church

415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County Courthouse

280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Third floor county clerk's office and main floor Quorum Court meeting room: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2.

Medical Arts Pharmacy

2515 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.

Boys and Girls Club

560 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Arvest Ballpark

3000 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 27, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28.

Rodeo Community Center

1423 E. Emma St., Springdale

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday and Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Springdale Civic Center

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Elmdale Baptist Church

1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29.

Elkins Community Center

162 Doolin Drive, Elkins

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Goshen Methodist Church

122 Arkansas 45, Goshen

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

Lincoln Community Center

112 N. Main St., Lincoln

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

Prairie Grove Fire Station

131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

West Fork Community Center

222 Webber St., West Fork

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 through Feb. 28.

Source: Benton and Washington County clerks

NW News on 02/18/2020

This story was originally published at 1:00 a.m.

Print Headline: Early Voting

