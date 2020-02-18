ELECTION 2020: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas

Julie Hall, staff assistant, tests a ballot marking machine, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Benton County Clerk's Office in Rogers. Check out nwaonline.com/200124Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) The Benton County Election Commission started testing voting equipment to ensure everything works properly. This is ahead of early voting next month and the primary in March. The team will be testing the machines and ballots for the next two weeks, a total of 475 ballot marking machines, 65 tabulators and 3,942 ballots. ( Charlie Kaijo)
