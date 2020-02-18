Follow live: Arkansas at Florida

15:59, 1H | Florida 6, Arkansas 5

An early development for the Gators: star forward Kerry Blackshear has picked up two quick offensive fouls, sending him to the bench for quite a while.

Ethan Henderson has been solid to this point. He has three points after drawing a foul at the rim following a missed dunk. He split two free throws, then he tallied his first bucket on a stickback on the Razorbacks' ensuing possession.

Keyontae Johnson leads Florida with four points. He split a pair at the line in the first couple of minutes then hit a 3 in front of the Razorbacks' bench.

The Gators have thrown soft traps at Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt seemingly every time they have the ball in the half court. We'll see how Arkansas adjusts to that.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jimmy Whitt, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, Adrio Bailey and Ethan Henderson.

Big moment for Henderson tonight as he makes his first career start. Reggie Chaney returns to the bench for the first time since Jan. 22. Henderson has played just 37 minutes this month, and he is 2 of 6 from the floor with seven rebounds.

This will be the Razorbacks' sixth game without sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. Arkansas is shooting 44.3 percent on looks inside the arc and a very solid 37.5 percent from 3 in games he has not played in. The 2-point field goal percentage is troubling.

With Joe out, the Razorbacks have made 54 percent of their attempts in the lane, 17.4 percent of 2-point shots on the right side of the floor and 26.6 percent on the left. Whitt is 1 of 10 on jumpers right of the lane. Jones is also a combined 2 of 15 on 2-point looks on either side of the painted area. Whitt and Sills are 22 of 55 in the lane in those 5 games. Arkansas has to be better there.

I'm eager to see if Jones can again carry the offensive load and if Sills can be a secondary scorer as he was in the second half against Mississippi State. Sills is averaging 10 points per game on the road this season. He might need to hit 15+ points for the Razorbacks to grab a win.

And can Whitt get going again? He is shooting 30.4 percent over his last four games. Arkansas really needs him to be productive and more efficient.

Florida's starters: Scottie Lewis (6-5), Noah Locke (6-3), Kerry Blackshear (6-10), Keyontae Johnson (6-5) and Andrew Nembhard (6-5).

This group has started each of the Gators' last six games and 14 times season. In those games, of which they are 10-4, this lineup has been really efficient offensively (1.12 PPP, 42.7 percent from 3) and held opponents to .90 PPP and 23.8 percent beyond the arc. The only downsides to this group are its 18.5 percent turnover rate and the fact it doesn't get to the line very often. We'll see if that holds tonight against a foul-prone Razorbacks team.

Locke has been lights out from the perimeter in conference play, knocking down 51.4 percent of his 74 attempts. He has hit 11 of his last 18 from 3 and holds the top offensive rating in the SEC in conference-only games (132.1), per KenPom.

Arkansas fans surely remember Johnson, who scored a then-career high 20 points on the Razorbacks in the Gators' 66-50 win in the SEC Tournament last March. He's shooting 58 percent on 2-point looks this season and 39 percent from distance. At 6-5, 231 pounds, he can be a matchup issue.

Blackshear anchors the Florida frontline. He is top 15 nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes, according to KenPom, and has been solid on the defensive glass. Blackshear has scored in double figures in each SEC home game. After transferring from Virginia Tech, he chose Florida after visiting Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.