High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 54, PARIS 37 Jacob Herrera scored 17 points, and Andrew Mattson and Blakes Jones ended with 11 for Booneville (15-12) as the Bearcats won its opener in the 3A-4 Conference tournament at Lamar. Nick Bazyk had 11 points for Paris (5-22).

CEDARVILLE 59, WEST FORK 51 Darryl Kettich had 16 points and Kolbye Beals scored 13 to help Cedarville (12-18) move into the next round of the 3A-1 West Conference tournament at Waldron. Austin Swaim also had 13 points for the Pirates. Garren Wynn ended with 16 points for West Fork (7-18).

DE QUEEN 43, MENA 40 Will Athey's basket late in the fourth quarter snapped a 34-34 tie and led De Queen (11-17) to victory in the 4A-7 Conference tournament at Malvern. Will Dykes scored 13 points, Athey finished with 12 and Logan Williamson had 10 for the Leopards, who trailed 32-30 at the end of three quarters. Sam Efird had 17 points for Mena (5-19).

MARKED TREE 76, CROSS COUNTY 61 Itavious Nesbitt scored 13 of of his 24 points in the first quarter as Marked Tree (18-7) moved on in the 2A-6 District tournament. Brennon Honeycutt hit 4 three-pointers and finished with 22 points while Israel Malone had 14 points for the Indians.

TRUMANN 81, PIGGOTT 59 Ben Turner scored 20 points to pace Trumann (19-7) in the 3A-3 Conference tournament at Corning. Milton Lewis collected 18 points and Devin Miles had 17 points for the Wildcats.

GIRLS

BERGMAN 49, MARSHALL 42 Courtney Menke finished with 19 points for host Bergman (25-10), which put an end to Marshall's season in the 3A-1 East Conference tournament.

CEDARVILLE 65, GREENLAND 40 McKenzie Marion tallied 18 points and Katie McBroom followed with 15 for Cedarville (12-14), which led 37-19 at halftime and rolled in the 3A-1 West Conference tournament at Waldron.

IZARD COUNTY 59, OMAHA 47 Allison Newman had 19 points to lead Izard County into the quarterfinals of the 1A-2 Conference tournament at Omaha. Cassidy Coleman scored 17 points and Abbi Marlin ended with nine for the Lady Cougars (16-15), who will face Western Grove today.

ROSE BUD 57, GREEN FOREST 21 Kyndal Rooks scored 18 points as Rose Bud (18-8) locked up a spot in next week's regional and advanced to the semifinals of the 3A-1 East Conference tournament.

TWO RIVERS 57, BOONEVILLE 53 Somer Frost pumped in 21 points as Two Rivers (13-12) kept its season alive during the 3A-4 Conference tournament at Lamar. Kaitlin Hunnicut added 19 points for the Lady Gators. Baylee Moses tied a school-record with six three-pointers and scored 21 points for Booneville (12-16).

WALDRON 54, MANSFIELD 33 Chelsea Stidman tallied 27 points as Waldron (11-17) turned a close game into a blowout in the second half of its 3A-1 West Conference tournament game at Waldron. Allyson Die added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Danielle Lillie had 10 points for Mansfield (6-18).

Sports on 02/18/2020