Hot Springs police: Homeless woman admits to stealing car

A homeless woman was arrested on a felony theft charge after she was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle Friday morning and told Hot Springs police "I wanted it, so I took it."

Haylee Brooke Winkle, 21, who told police she was homeless, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. and charged with theft of property involving a vehicle, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She was being held on a $3,500 bond and is set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. Friday, Officer Matthew Cheatham responded to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 525 Airport Road, regarding the theft of a black 2019 Nissan Kicks that had just occurred.

While he was taking the report, Officer 1st Class Ben Riley spotted the vehicle eastbound on Albert Pike Road near its intersection with Cooper Street and stopped it at Albert Pike and South Patterson Street.

The driver, identified as Winkle, was taken into custody and was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs due to a medical complaint. Once there she was read her Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to stealing the vehicle.

She reportedly said, "I wanted to. I saw the vehicle running. I wanted it, so I took it." She was later taken to the Garland County Detention Center where she was booked in shortly before noon.