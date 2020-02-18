Joe practices, but out tonight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- University of Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe won't play tonight against Florida, but Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said the 6-5 sophomore from Fort Smith is getting closer to returning to the lineup as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

Joe practiced with the Razorbacks on Monday before they flew to Gainesville, Musselman said, and he traveled with the team.

"He did contact even [in practice]," Musselman said. "So now we just want to do the right thing and have some patience and let him get a couple practices under his belt and go from there."

Joe, who is averaging 16.0 points and still leads the Razorbacks with 72 three-point baskets despite missing five games, underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee Feb. 4. The term "debridement" refers to fragments being removed from the knee.

"I don't know," Musselman said when asked whether Joe might be able to play Saturday against Missouri in Walton Arena. "We've just got to see. We don't know how his knee is going to react tomorrow or anything after practicing today."

