John Cusack to attend Fayetteville film screening

Left: Actor John Cusack is shown in an AP file photo. Right: The Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Hollywood icon John Cusack will visit Northwest Arkansas in April for a screening of High Fidelity as well as a conversation about the film and an audience question and answer session.

Tickets for the April 9 event at the Walton Arts Center will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to a news release. Prices range from $49 to $79, plus fees.

A few VIP tickets priced at $250 include a post-show photo op with the actor.

Tickets may be bought at the Walton Arts Center box office, online or by phone.