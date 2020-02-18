LR driver accused of meth possession

Arkansas State Police arrested a Little Rock man and charged him with possessing methamphetamine on Sunday night, just before he was scheduled to be arraigned on four other drug-related charges.

Markaus Walker, 27, was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen to Conway County, according to an arrest report. Although the status of the vehicle could not be determined -- the arrest report notes that Walker is one of two registered owners -- Walker was searched and an officer discovered a small bag containing approximately 9 grams of meth.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Walker was arrested around midnight on Sunday near Scott Hamilton Drive and Baseline Road in Little Rock, the report states, and was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled dangerous substance. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail. Walker did not appear on a roster of jail inmates as of Monday evening.

Today, Walker is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski County Circuit Court in a separate case that dates back to September. In that matter, he has been charged with four other offenses: possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; felony possession of a firearm by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth or cocaine; and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

Metro on 02/18/2020