Man found dead in El Dorado church parking lot, police say

by Siandhara Bonnet / El Dorado News-Times | Today at 12:34 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An El Dorado police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

El Dorado police are investigating a man’s death after finding him dead in a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Police said they observed around 2:48 a.m. that a vehicle had been parked on the south side of the Victory Church parking lot for some time.

When police approached the vehicle, they saw an unresponsive white male inside. He had been shot, authorities said.

The officers alerted medical services and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Andrew Russell said the investigation was turned over to the department’s criminal division and the body was sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Russell said the man is a contractor from Louisiana, but his identity is not being released pending family notification, and no more information is available at this time.

