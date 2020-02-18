Police: Man robbed in Little Rock while trying to sell iPhone through Facebook

A man trying to sell an iPhone through Facebook was threatened with a gun and robbed of the device Monday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

A 36-year-old Vilonia man told police he was trying to sell an iPhone Xs to a woman who messaged him on Facebook Marketplace, according to a report by the department.

He was waiting for the woman around 3:45 p.m. outside a Walgreens, 5917 Baseline Road, when a stranger left a vehicle in front of him and began negotiating for the phone, police said.

The stranger, a male, was holding the phone when the 36-year-old asked for payment, the victim told police. According to the report, the stranger lifted up his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband and told the seller to back off.

The robber got into a white Dodge Charger and drove away, damaging the vehicle on the lower-right side while hopping a curb, authorities said. The 36-year-old told police he saw the women he had messaged on Facebook in the vehicle as well as a small child in the backseat.

The robber was described in the report as having a dark complexion, short black hair and a medium build. Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and had tattoos on both hands, his right arm and his neck.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.