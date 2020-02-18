100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1920

PINE BLUFF -- The local banks have purchased 125 tons of selected, tested cotton seed, and are offering it to farmers of Jefferson county at cost in such quantities as they require. There is a shortage of seed in this county, and because of the continued wet spell last fall, many farmers were unable to save their usual supply.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1970

TEXARKANA --Five students from the University of Arkansas Graduate School of Social Work at Little Rock are participating in a work-study program here. The five are serving the community in several projects, working out of neighborhood centers recently built with Model Cities funds.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1995

• University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences officials dedicated the Education III building on the campus Friday. The $5.2 million, 44,000-square-foot building houses two large lecture halls, four classrooms, three conference rooms and administrative offices for the department of anatomy. The building's basement will be devoted to the study of gross anatomy; it has four dissecting labs, an embalming area and a morgue. Voters approved a $4 million bond issue for the building in November 1990. The remaining $1.1 million came from general campus funds, according to university spokesman Bonnie Brandsgaard.

10 years ago

Feb. 18, 2010

• A federal court hearing on desegregation in the North Little Rock School District concluded Wednesday with an attorney for the district saying that school system leaders not only met but far exceeded the requirements of their desegregation plan. But an attorney for the black students known as the Joshua intervenors argued that neither the district's desegregation efforts nor its results are satisfactory. As a result, John Walker said, there is a "mass failure" to educate the city's black students. After listening Wednesday to the attorneys' concluding statements, U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller issued no oral decision on whether the 9,660-student district is unitary and can therefore be released from any further federal court supervision of its desegregation efforts. Instead, the judge said he would announce deadlines for filing post-trial documents in the case after he concludes a new court hearing on the Pulaski County Special School District's desegregation compliance. The county school district hearing is scheduled to begin next Thursday and is expected to take several days to conclude.

