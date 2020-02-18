Sections
Pair robbed, one beaten in Riverfront Park, Little Rock police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police are investigating after two people were robbed Monday night in Little Rock’s Riverfront Park, police said.

A 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman told officers two people approached them around 8 p.m. in the park, according to a report by Little Rock police.

One of the robbers, who was armed with a gun, hit the man in the head before pushing him to the ground and kicking him. The woman was not hurt, according to the report.

Police say the two assailants stole a backpack, a wallet and an iPhone 7 Plus from the pair before fleeing toward the Clinton Presidential Center.

Officers saw a small cut above the 31-year-old’s right eye, according to the report, but he refused further treatment.

