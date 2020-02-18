PREP BASKETBALL: Basketball Conference Tournament Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Cedarville 65, Greenland 40

Cedarville pulled away by outscoring Greenland 24-12 in the second quarter as the Lady Pirates moved into the next round of the 3A-1 West Conference tournament in Waldron.

Cedarville's outburst turned a 13-7 lead into a 37-19 halftime cushion, and the Lady Pirates led 55-30 after three quarters.

McKenzie Marion had 18 points and Katie McBroom 15 for Cedarville, which plays West Fork at 7 p.m. today in a second-round game. Mercedes Fanning had to pace Greenland.

Waldron 54, Mansfield 33

Chelsea Stidman scored 22 of her 27 points in the second half and helped host Waldron take a first-round victory over Mansfield in the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament

Waldron owned a slim 16-14 halftime lead but outscored Mansfield 20-8 in the third quarter and extended its lead to a 36-22 margin.

Allyson Die added 10 points for Waldron, which advances to a 4 p.m. second-round game today against Lincoln. Danielle Lillie led Mansfield with 10 points.

Bergman 49, Marshall 42

Courtney Menke had 19 points to lead Bergman to a first-round victory over Marshall during the 3A-1 East Conference Tournament at Bergman.

Maddie Holt added 11 for the Lady Panthers, who move to a Friday game against top-seeded Mountain View and earns a spot in next week's Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Waldron. Kristan Hargrove led Marshall with 11 points.

Hackett 53, Johnson County Westside 47

Kayla Richardson had 19 points as seventh-seeded Hackett slipped past Westside and advanced in the 2A-4 Conference Tournament in Hector.

Hackett, which plays at 6:30 p.m. today against third-seeded Lavaca, outscored Westside 15-9 in the second quarter to take a 20-18 halftime lead, then stretched it out to 35-29 after three quarters.

Faith Thomas added 18 for the Lady Hornets. Graci Domerese led Westside with 15 points, while Kailee Hays added all 11 of her points in the second half.

Boys

Cedarville 59, West Fork 51

A 21-10 run in the third quarter allowed Cedarville to withstand West Fork's fourth-quarter comeback attempt as the Pirates earned a first-round win in the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament in Waldron.

Cedarville, which advanced to today's second-round game against Greenland, went on a 19-9 run in the second quarter and owned a 28-22 halftime lead before its third-quarter outburst stretched the Pirates' lead to a 49-32 margin.

Darryl Kettich had 16 points to lead a trio of Cedarville players in double figures, followed by Kolbye Beals with 13 and Austin Swaim with 13. Garren Wynn had 16 for West Fork, while Wyett Katz chipped in 10.

Mansfield 65, Lincoln 56

Ethan Stovall scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half as Mansfield came from behind and defeated Lincoln in the 3A-1 West Conference tournament.

Mansfield, which will play Charleston at 5:30 p.m. today, trailed 24-22 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored Lincoln 25-17 in the third quarter for a 47-41 lead and continued to pull away.

Codi Chick added 18 and Layton Howard 15 for Magazine. Trey Reed led Lincoln with 13 points, followed by Malik Bagsby with 12 and Dayton Davis with 11.

Johnson County Westside 63, Magazine 45

Westside used a 12-2 second-quarter run to take control as the Rebels claimed a first-round victory in the 2A-4 Conference Tournament at Hector.

Austin Bartlett had 21 points and Jaggar Phillips 11 for Westside, which took a 22-13 halftime cushion and put the game away by outscoring Magazine 28-18 in the fourth quarter. The win moves the Rebels into a 7:45 p.m. game today against third-seeded Hackett.

Ashton Droemer had 12 points and Brady Watson 10 for Magazine.

Preps Sports on 02/18/2020