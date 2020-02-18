Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

ARRESTS

Bentonville

• Raymond Gutierrez, 38, of 1705 S. J St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Gutierrez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Benjamin Griffith, 35, of Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Griffith was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Anthony Wagner, 35, of 5001 Mally Wagnon Road was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wagner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Emily Bailey, 22, of 858 Lorena Lane was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery and criminal mischief. Bailey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Miguel Carbajal, 21, of 1401 N. Bean St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with criminal mischief. Carbajal was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Ibis Dundee, 37, of 602 E. Huntsville Road was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Dundee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Blake Daniel Harvey, 31, of 641 N. 12th Place was arrested Monday in connection with video voyeurism. Harvey was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Tracy Dean McGuire, 47, of 106 Veterans Parkway was arrested Monday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine. McGuire was being Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Samuel Ayala-Guzman, 37, of Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. A 12-year-old girl told police she asked Ayala-Guzman for directions and he took her and raped her behind a privacy fence Feb. 10, according to a Bentonville Police Department news release. Ayala-Guzman is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Springdale

• Hugo Morales, 30, of 607 Kay Sue Drive was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Morales was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Oscar Morales-Rodriguez, 33, of 5514 Butterfield Coach Road was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and interference with emergency communications. Morales-Rodriguez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Jessica Rusher, 29, of 1704 Shelby Ave. was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Rusher was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Kyle Mabry, 50, of 1195 Forest St. was arrested Monday in connection with forgery, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mabry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.