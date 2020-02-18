San Jose Costa Rica

We had a really tight layover in Houston, but luckily we all made it to our connecting flight and our luggage all arrived in San Jose. We landed along with several other airplanes, and we had a long line in customs to get through. Once we made it through we found Maguil (our guide) and loaded up the bus and were on our way. We got to our hotel,

and unfortunately not all of our rooms were ready, so we had a light Costa Rican snack to pass the time.

Everyone made it to their rooms and we had time to freshen up and unwind before our first welcome dinner.



After that it was bedtime, since most of us were up before the crack of dawn.

We had a great breakfast before loading up and heading to our first stop Sibu Chocolates.

What a visit that was. We were greeted by the owners serving us a sample of fabulous hot chocolate.

A quick walk through the gardens

and then we were treated to the history of chocolate, from seed to table and the journey through time.

The commentary was witty and entertaining with a sample of chocolates along the way.

We got to sample what the seeds

look like out of the pod,

then the nibs, and finally the chocolates.We got our dessert before a wonderful lunch. I would highly recommend this as a stop if you are ever in Costa Rica.



Along the road we did have to stop for a cow crossing,

something you don't see every day!

We left there and headed back across San Jose to Lankaster Gardens,

a botanical garden with a large orchid collection.

Maguil led us on a very educational tour of the gardens

where we saw beautiful haleconias, bromelliads,

bamboo,

cactus, amazon lilies

and of course, orchids.



We loaded up again and were on our way to our last stop at La Garita Botanical Orchid Garden where we had dinner al fresco.

We got caught in rush hour traffic and the 45 minute drive took us 2 hours. We were all happy to be off the bus and enjoying a beautiful night with a lovely meal.



Surprisingly, the weather has been slightly on the cool side. It has been delightful. Maguil is a wonderful guide giving us so much information about his country and all the flora and fauna. It was a good day. Tomorrow we leave San Jose and head to Arenal.

