Taraz euthanized after injury

Three-year-old filly Taraz, the winner of the Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn on Feb. 1, was injured during a Monday morning training session at the track and euthanized thereafter.

Juddmonte Farm, which owns Taraz, said in a statement that the horse severely fractured her left front pastern.

"She was transported back to the barn where X-rays were taken and reviewed, with the attending veterinarian consulting Dr. Bob Hunt of Hagyard," the statement said. "Given the extreme nature of the damage to the bone and compromise to the blood supply, it was agreed that repair was impractical. Having consulted between trainer Brad Cox, veterinarians and Juddmonte management it was deemed best to euthanize the filly."

Cox, whose horse Warrior's Charge won the Razorback Handicap at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort hours after Taraz's death, said Monday's win did little to alter his somber mood.

"Nothing's going to help that," Cox told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "That's a sting that's going to last a long, long time. She was an incredible filly."

Taraz, by Into Mischief, finished 33/4 lengths ahead of second-placed O Seraphina in her first race as a 3-year-old during the Martha Washington Stakes. After the race, Cox indicated his aspirations for Taraz to run in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., and he didn't rule out a campaign for a Kentucky Derby shot.

Taraz is the second confirmed horse death during this Oaklawn meet, which began Jan. 24. Spirogyra, who ran in the fourth race of Oaklawn's Feb. 2 card, was euthanized because of injuries he suffered during the race, according to a report from the Daily Racing Form.

Oaklawn released a statement after Taraz's death Monday.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out of Juddmonte Farms, trainer Brad Cox, and their staffs," Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith said in the statement. "The health of our athletes -- both equine and human -- is of the utmost importance. Our commitment to having one of the nation's safest racing surfaces has never waned. Through our cooperative efforts with horsemen, practicing veterinarians, and jockeys, we will always strive to protect all participants of our great sport."

Information for this article was contributed by Pete Perkins for the Democrat-Gazette.

Sports on 02/18/2020