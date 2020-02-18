Teen arrested with gun outside UA fraternity

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police on Sunday morning arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of earlier displaying a gun outside the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house near the University of Arkansas, a UA police spokesman said Monday.

City police arrested the boy, who's from Springdale, UA police Capt. Gary Crain said.

A UA student called police at 2:06 a.m. Sunday to report someone had displayed a handgun outside the west entrance of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house before running away, according to information released Monday by university police.

Crain said no shots were fired. "Some words were exchanged" when an unknown group wanted to come in the fraternity house, Crain said.

The residence is on the east side of Arkansas Avenue, across the street from the main campus grounds.

Crain said city police "almost immediately" found the group suspected to have fled, but it didn't include the suspect, who was arrested "a little later." UA police listed the time of arrest as 3:45 a.m. Sunday, with the 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

No campus-wide alert was sent out early Sunday because police quickly found the group suspected of fleeing the fraternity house and the group was initially thought to include the suspect who was later arrested, Crain said.

Fayetteville police spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy confirmed the early Sunday morning arrest but said no additional information was available Monday.

