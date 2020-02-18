Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Tight end planning March visit to Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:32 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jon Cooper, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. Ten football assistants participated in the interview process. Check out nwaonline.com/200207Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. ( David Gottschalk)

Multi-sport junior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp plans to visit Arkansas soon after he finishes basketball season.

“I’m honestly forming a really good bond with Arkansas and I really like what they have to offer there, and I like their program and history with the tight end position,” Hoerstkamp said. “I plan on going down there when basketball season is over.”

Hoerstkamp, 6-4, 225 pounds, of Washington, Mo., has offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Kansas, Cincinnati, Arkansas State and South Dakota. He and Razorbacks tight ends coach Jon Cooper are in communication.

“Him and I have talked multiple times and it's always a good conversation,” Hoerstkamp said.

Cooper informed him about Arkansas’ rich past of producing top tight ends like Hunter Henry and DJ Williams.

“The fact that they have had two Mackey Award winners in the last 10 years excites me,” Hoerstkamp said.

He made first team All-Area as a junior and helped lead the Bluejays to a 10-2 record and the Class 4 District 5 semifinals.

Arkansas being an early offer helps it some.

“I mean, a little bit. It’s nice that they offered early, but I just want to go to the right place,” he said.

