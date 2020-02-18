Sections
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bella Vista Bypass blasting to halt traffic

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:12 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

Work on the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Interstate 49 will continue over the next two weeks with more rock blasting operations and occasional road closings, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Rock blasting throughout this and next week between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes at a time, weather permitting. The closures will impact traffic at the following locations:

• I-49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549, Exit 93.

• Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

• U.S. 71B/N. Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.

State police will handle traffic control, according to a news release. Drivers are cautioned to watch for warning signs and safety personnel or travel alternate routes.

