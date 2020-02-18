UA-Fayetteville vice chancellor for economic development to step down from position

FAYETTEVILLE — Stacy Leeds, the first vice chancellor for economic development for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, is stepping down from the position.

Leeds, who served as UA School of Law dean from 2011 to 2018, announced on Tuesday in a Twitter post that after completing “a decade of service to (and love for)” the university, “it’s time for me to recalibrate.”

UA spokesman Mark Rushing said Leeds may stay in the vice chancellor position through June, depending on the search to find her replacement. After stepping down she will hold the title of dean emerita and professor of law at the university, Rushing said.

Leeds, 48, took the position in 2017 on an interim basis, appointed by Chancellor Joe Steinmetz. In 2018, she was named to the position on a permanent basis and stepped away from her duties as law dean.

A 13-person search committee will help find her replacement. The group includes university officials and also civic leaders from Fayetteville, Little Rock and elsewhere in the state.

“We need input from people all over the state to effectively advance our land-grant mission to serve the entire state, and that’s especially true for this position which is charged with supporting economic development across Arkansas,” Margaret Sova McCabe, UA School of Law dean and chair of the committee, said in a statement.

Leeds earns a salary of $315,576 in the vice chancellor position, Rushing said.