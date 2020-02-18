Walmart to release 4Q, fiscal 2020 earnings

Walmart Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results before the stock markets open today. The report and related materials will be available online about 5 a.m. The retailer will then host its annual investors' meeting from about 7 a.m. to noon.

The meeting, which this year is being held in New York City, will be webcast live. It can be accessed through a link provided on the Financial Events section of Walmart's corporate website, corporate.walmart.com.

Wall Street analysts on average expect the Bentonville-based retailer to report earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue of $142.5 billion for the quarter, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters. The earnings report will also include guidance for fiscal 2021.

Analysts have expressed concerns that the shortened Christmas shopping season may have hurt fourth-quarter sales, as it did for many retailers including Walmart competitor Target Corp. Analysts also will be looking for insight into how China's coronavirus outbreak could affect product availability in coming months. Walmart is believed to source about 70% of its inventory from China.

