WATCH LIVE: Little Rock city directors pull ordinances on mayor’s power, board makeup

The Little Rock Board of Directors is shown in this file photo.

The Little Rock Board of Directors pulled two ordinances that, if approved, would alter the city's form of government.

One would give the mayor additional authority in the hiring, firing and review of the city manager and city attorney, and the other would put the question of at-large representation on the city board to voters during November's general election. The two ordinances are based on recommendations from a task force appointed by the mayor and city board that convened in 2019.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. did not immediately state a reason for the withdrawal or say if the measures would be brought before the board again.

