BASKETBALL

UConn’s top five streak over

The Connecticut women’s basketball team’s record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll is over. The Huskies, whose roster includes Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian), fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut’s run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s. The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies’ run by routing UConn on Feb. 10. The Huskies’ three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon. South Carolina earned 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor received two and Oregon one. UConn’s streak may have continued had fourth-ranked Stanford not had a miracle finish to beat Colorado on Sunday. The Cardinal trailed by three with 12 seconds left when Kiana Williams tied the game. She then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer. The Cardinal moved up four spots in the poll. Louisville moved into fifth after knocking off then-No. 4 N.C. State on Thursday. Maryland, UCLA, Mississippi State and N.C. State round out the first 10 teams. The University of Arkansas moved up one spot to No. 22 in the poll after defeating Ole Miss 108-64 on Sunday.

BASEBALL

Braves extend manager, GM

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker and his coaching staff were given one-year contract extensions through the 2021 season Monday. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos was extended for three years through the 2024 season and given the additional title of president of baseball operations. The Braves have won back-to-back NL East titles under Anthopoulos and Snitker. Anthopoulos, 42, joined the Braves following the 2017 season after two seasons as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ vice president of baseball operations and six seasons as the Toronto Blue Jays’ general manager. Snitker, 64, led the Braves to 97 wins last season. He is entering his fourth season as manager and his 44th season in the organization. He was hired as interim manager in May 2016 when Fredi Gonzalez was fired, and the interim tag was removed that October. Atlanta gave him a two-year contract in October 2018 that included a club option for 2021. Snitker’s record in the major leagues is 318-292.

Houston pitcher suspended

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s major league drug program. Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Monday. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses. A 24-year-old right-hander, Martes is on the Astros’ 40-man major league roster but hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017. He was suspended March 12 for 80 games following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use. Martes returned Aug. 21 and made two starts for the rookie level Gulf Coast Astros and one for Quad Cities of the Class A Midwest League. He was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 5 1/3 innings. He is the second player suspended this year under the big league program. Colorado pitcher Justin Lawrence was suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT). Lawrence also has yet to make his big league debut.

FOOTBALL

Browns release four

New Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry cleared $13 million in salary-cap space Monday by releasing veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie and three other players signed by former GM John Dorsey. Along with Carrie, Cleveland terminated the contracts of tight end Demetrius Harris (Jacksonville), guard Eric Kush and linebacker Adarius Taylor. Carrie, 29, played in all 32 games over the past two seasons after being signed as a free agent. He had 125 tackles and 2 interceptions and 2 sacks. He had two seasons remaining on his contract and was due to make $7.25 million in salary and bonuses in 2020. Harris caught 15 passes for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns this past season for the Browns, making 6 starts. He was scheduled to make $2.49 million in 2020. Kush began the season starting in the right guard spot that opened when Kevin Zeitler was traded to the Giants. Kush made seven starts but eventually lost his job to Wyatt Teller. Kush had one season remaining on a contract that was scheduled to pay him $2,075,000 in salary and bonuses. Taylor was a contributor on special teams and in some defensive packages. He was set to make $2.4 million.

COLLEGES

ACC supports transfer rule

The Atlantic Coast Conference said it supports one-time transfers without sitting out for all sports, making it the second power conference to back the idea along with the Big Ten. The ACC issued a statement Monday after holding last week’s annual winter meetings that include athletic directors, faculty athletic representatives and senior women’s administrators from member schools. The statement said the league had “unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes, regardless of sport.” CBS Sports reported last month that the Big Ten had proposed legislation in October that would allow undergraduates in any sport to transfer without sitting out to satisfy the typical requirement that they spend a year in residence at their new school. Division I athletes can currently use a onetime transfer to play immediately except in Bowl Subdivision football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s hockey. Graduates are allowed to transfer and play immediately, while the NCAA also can grant a waiver allowing immediate eligibility for competition in some cases.

HOCKEY

Kings, Canucks make deal

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, prospect Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 on Monday night. Toffoli, 27, has spent his entire career with the Kings and produced 139 goals and 290 points in 515 games. He also has 9 goals and 21 points in 47 playoff games, winning the 2014 Stanley Cup with Los Angeles. This season he has 18 goals and 34 points in 58 games. Toffoli is in the final year of a three-year, $13.8 million contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Madden is a 20-year-old forward currently playing at Northeastern University. He has 19 goals and 37 points in 27 contests. Schaller, 29, dressed in 51 games this season with the Canucks and had five goals and an assist. He has 29 goals and 57 points in 274 career games split among Buffalo, Boston and Vancouver.

TENNIS

Clijsters loses in return

Kim Clijsters’ first WTA Tour match since 2012 ended with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) loss to Garbine Muguruza at the Dubai Championships on Monday. Clijsters, 36, is making a second comeback — this time after more than seven years away from professional tennis — but was broken in the opening game against Muguruza, a fellow former No. 1. Muguruza broke again for a 5-2 lead and was two breaks up at 3-0 in the second set before Clijsters found her stride. The Belgian leveled the set at 4-4 but Muguruza then converted her second match point in the tiebreaker. The four-time Grand Slam champion announced in September that she was returning to the tour for a second time. She initially retired in 2007, got married and had the first of her three children. She returned about two years later and won her second and third U.S. Opens and an Australian Open. She retired again after the 2012 U.S. Open. Muguruza will play either Veronika Kudermetova or Dayana Yastremska in the next round.