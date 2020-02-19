2 women die in crashes in Northwest Arkansas

A Clarksville woman was killed and five passengers were injured when their vehicle struck a tree along Arkansas 43 near Harrison on Monday morning, according to a preliminary crash report by the Arkansas State Police.

Ludgerio Elizondo, 38, was driving north on the highway shortly after 10 a.m. when his Chevy Equinox left the roadway and hit the tree, according to a summary of the crash.

Fatima Moro, 32, was killed. Elizondo and Veronica Moro, 55, were injured, along with three minors in the vehicle who were not identified. The crash summary lists the three adults traveling in the vehicle as residents of Clarksville.

The injured passengers were taken to the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison. The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to state police.

Also, a Fayetteville woman died after driving into oncoming traffic on a state highway Saturday night, state police said.

Susan Dearing, 67, was driving an Infiniti east in the westbound lane of Arkansas 16 around 8:10 p.m. near Fayetteville when it was struck by a westbound Toyota, according to a state police preliminary crash report.

Dearing died as a result of the crash, and the 62-year-old driver of the Toyota was listed in the report as injured.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

