4 found in North Little Rock home died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

North Little Rock police said four adults were found dead at a residence in the 1000 block of Parker Street late Sunday. (Staton Breidenthal)

The four people found dead in a North Little Rock home Sunday night died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say.

The four were identified in a news release as Brandi Russell, 36; Tracy Hampton, 51; Deon Lindsey, 47; and Christopher Cross, 47. Police said they were found around 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe a Miller 250 welder/generator found inside an enclosed storage room under the home in the 1000 block of Parker Street produced the fatal carbon monoxide, according to the release.

Authorities believe the welder/generator was stolen Sunday morning from a construction site at 1301 Pike Avenue.