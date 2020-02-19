Arkansas attorney general sues Hot Springs woman over 'jackpot' scheme

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' attorney general on Wednesday sued a Hot Springs woman, accusing her of taking part in a multi-million dollar scheme that defrauded people who were falsely told they had won a jackpot or lottery.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued Jean Butler, 74, who she said acted since 2017 as a "money mule" and received money from victims of the scheme who were told they had to pay taxes or fees before receiving their prize. Rutledge said investigators estimated Butler opened numerous bank accounts to deposit money from the victims and facilitated the transfer of about $6 million to the operators of the scheme in Jamaica.

The victims were usually seniors or other vulnerable people and never received the promised prize, Rutledge said. A phone number was not listed for Butler.

"Money mules like Butler who help scammers take advantage of Arkansans and people across the country must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Rutledge said.

Rutledge's lawsuit seeks restitution for victims of the scheme and a $10,000 fine for each violation of the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. She also asked a judge to require Butler to cooperate with any additional law enforcement investigations into the scheme.