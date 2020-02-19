Arkansas teen accused of attacking father with butter knife

A Hot Springs teen was arrested on a felony battery charge Tuesday after allegedly attacking his 73-year-old father with a butter knife after demanding money from his parents.

Daniel Shaeramon Zamudio, 19, of 123 Lakeview Point, was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 4:30 p.m. and charged with second-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Zamudio, who also had a warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear, was being held on zero bond and was set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Garland County sheriff's Deputy Stacy Morgan and Cpl. Clayton Green responded to the residence regarding a domestic disturbance.

Once at the scene, they spoke to Zamudio's father, who stated he and his son got into an argument and his son hit him. The father had a cut on his left hand which he stated he sustained trying to take a butter knife away from Zamudio.

He told the deputies he and his wife, 57, were in the bedroom with their son when the argument started and became physical. He said Zamudio had come into the bedroom demanding money and refused to leave. The father said he got up and his son started pushing him so he pushed him back.

He said Zamudio left the room and came back holding a knife and threatened him with it. He said they fought over the knife and fell to the floor and during the struggle the father suffered injuries to his head and hand.

Zamudio's mother confirmed he had come in demanding money he said they owed him and that her husband asked him to leave several times, but he refused. She also confirmed they began pushing each other and then Zamudio left and returned with a knife he got from the kitchen. She said the two fought over the knife and her husband was bleeding afterward.

Zamudio told the deputies he had argued with his parents and his father started pushing him out of the bedroom. He said he pushed back and his father grabbed a knife and came at him with it. He said his mother "poked him" with a Samurai sword at one point, but it didn't cut him.

He said he was able to get the knife away from his father and left the room. Evidence was collected, including the knife, and Zamudio was taken into custody. His father indicated he wanted to get a no-contact order to protect him from his son.

Zamudio was arrested earlier this month on Feb. 5 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death in addition to traffic violations. He was set to be arraigned on those charges Wednesday in district court.