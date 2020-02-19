Bella Vista Bypass blasting to halt traffic

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, explosives detonate to blast away a section of rock at the construction site for the new Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF)

BENTONVILLE -- Construction to build the Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71/Interstate 49/Walton Boulevard in Bentonville requires continued rock blasting and intermittent lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Cews will be blasting this week and next between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. During the blasting, crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the following locations:

• Interstate 49 from north of the bridges over Slaughter Pen Road to Arkansas 549, Exit 93.

• Arkansas 549 from the roundabout to the bridges over Peach Orchard Road.

• Walton Boulevard just south of the roundabout.

The Arkansas State Police will handle traffic control.

The project is part of the department's Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing 2.8 miles of road with bridges on Arkansas 549, including a Bella Vista Bypass interchange in Bentonville. More information on the $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

NW News on 02/19/2020