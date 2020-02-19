Child-porn case leads to accused getting life term

FORT SMITH -- A Holiday Island man was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday on one count of production of child pornography.

Lucas Montagne, 33, was sentenced in Fort Smith to life imprisonment and five years of supervised release, according to the minutes of his sentencing. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III also ordered him to pay $1,295.59 in restitution.

Montagne entered a guilty plea to the charge on Oct. 10, according to court records.

Court documents state that Homeland Security Agent Gerald Faulkner received a cyber tip-line report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 2019 regarding media files that contained what was believed to be images of child pornography being uploaded onto Google. According to the tip, the metadata from one of the files indicated that the image may have been taken with a Samsung device on or about Feb. 23 near Holiday Island in Carroll County.

A search warrant was obtained for the Google account associated with the tip, court documents state. Results of the warrant yielded more images of child pornography of a minor depicted in the initial image and a picture of another male minor that appeared to have been taken in the same residence where the first minor was photographed.

Surveillance was conducted May 5 in the area in which the metadata indicated the image was taken, the documents state. A vehicle found on the street of interest was found to be registered to Montagne, a registered sex offender, and Faulkner was able to locate pictures of the interior of Montagne's residence that appeared to match the interior of the images from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report.

A search warrant was executed at Montagne's residence May 21, according to the documents. Two male minors, one age 9 and the other age 7, were found in the home and were positively identified as the minors in the images obtained through the report and Google search warrant. Montagne's Samsung Galaxy Note 9, along with other electronics such as a Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone, were seized.

Court documents state that an image of child pornography taken by Montagne and featuring the 9-year-old minor was revealed upon forensic examination of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Other photos of interest were also found on the Samsung Galaxy S9 that appeared to contain the same image, along with certain "chats" or captions with that image. The image by itself, and along with the "chats," demonstrate that the image was intended to elicit a sexual response in the viewer, according to authorities.

Montagne stipulated and agreed, according to court documents, that he had previously been convicted of a sexual offense in which the victim was a minor on or about Sept. 26, 2012, in Montgomery County, Texas. He had also been convicted on or about Feb. 7, 2014, in Harris County, Texas, of sexual assault with a child under 17 and two counts of sexual assault with a child age 14-17.

In addition to the one count of production of child pornography, Montagne was indicted June 26 on three other counts of production of child pornography, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of commission of a felony offense against a minor by a registered sex offender.

A motion to dismiss the other counts without prejudice was filed by the federal government Oct. 10, court records state. It was granted Oct. 17.

State Desk on 02/19/2020