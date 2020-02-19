Divorces
FILED
20-629 Leslie Mosely v. Willie Griffin III.
20-630 Anthony Jones v. Franandra Jones.
20-632 Barry Clark v. Margaret Clark.
20-634 Sonderler Garrett v. Terecia Wafer Garrett.
20-643 Dustin Whitfield v. Felicia Lassen.
20-645 Bobby Joyner v. Michelle Joyner.
20-646 Carla Adams v. Carl Adams.
GRANTED
19-1854 Tracy Morrison v. Jerry Johnson.
19-4189 Patrick Moore v. Bayartsetseg Moore.
19-4884 Charlotte Callion v. Antwain Callion.
20-103 Amanda Kirby v. Edgar Kirby.
20-142 Josie Meredith v. Kylie Meredith.
Metro on 02/19/2020
Print Headline: Daily Record
