Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

Today at 3:05 a.m.

Divorces

FILED

20-629 Leslie Mosely v. Willie Griffin III.

20-630 Anthony Jones v. Franandra Jones.

20-632 Barry Clark v. Margaret Clark.

20-634 Sonderler Garrett v. Terecia Wafer Garrett.

20-643 Dustin Whitfield v. Felicia Lassen.

20-645 Bobby Joyner v. Michelle Joyner.

20-646 Carla Adams v. Carl Adams.

GRANTED

19-1854 Tracy Morrison v. Jerry Johnson.

19-4189 Patrick Moore v. Bayartsetseg Moore.

19-4884 Charlotte Callion v. Antwain Callion.

20-103 Amanda Kirby v. Edgar Kirby.

20-142 Josie Meredith v. Kylie Meredith.

Metro on 02/19/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT