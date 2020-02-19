Deal offers bus passes for youths

Rock Region Metro and the Central Arkansas Library System have reached a fare agreement that will provide free bus passes to library patrons 18 and younger.

The yearlong agreement, which was approved by the board for the Pulaski County transit agency Tuesday, still has to be signed by executives from both agencies before it takes effect.

The agreement provides the library system 1,000 monthly renewable bus passes at a cost of $17,000 for the year, building on a modest program the library system and Rock Region backed last summer as part of the Be Mighty Little Rock after-school and summer meals program.

When signed, the fare agreement will the eighth such arrangement Rock Region Metro has reached, mainly with educational institutions. The 4-year-old initiative serves to boost ridership while at the same time removing transportation as a barrier to access education, jobs and other opportunities, transit agency officials say.

By the end of 2020, Rock Region projects to have fare agreements totaling $97,000 in place, assuming all the entities renew their contracts at the expected rates, said Becca Green, the agency's public engagement director.

Entities include the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the Little Rock School District, Shorter College, eStem Charter High School, Lisa Academy Public Charter Schools and the Arkansas Homeless Coalition.

The agreements are a factor in the increased ridership Rock Region saw in 2019, although an antiquated system of tracking fares makes it difficult to know precisely how much, according to Charles Frazier, the agency's executive director. Ridership rose to almost 2,350,000 in 2019, a 4.7% increase over the previous year, which bucked a national trend of falling transit ridership.

And despite the increase in ridership, regular passenger fares fell to $1,727,811 in 2019, a 5.73% decline from the previous year. The fare agreements offered discounted fares in exchange for a set amount of money.

"It made a difference, for sure," Frazier said.

The agreement with the Arkansas Homeless Coalition, called the Transportation Alliance Project, includes 16 other organizations actively engaged in serving the homeless.

Eligible riders under the agreement must be actively enrolled in a program for temporary and supported housing and vocational programs offered by the alliance participants. Riders using a 31-day bus pass called a Transitions Pass have their eligibility tracked on a monthly basis through software called The Good Grid.

That agreement generated 180,000 additional trips for the year, Frazier said.

"It might have been more than that," he said.

The Be Mighty pass project was part of a one-time, two-month grant project in partnership with the library system and separate from the grant that funded the larger Be Mighty Little Rock program, sponsored by the city, Green said.

"Because this [was] not a fare agreement program and the participation rates were not forecastable based on enrollment at a particular institution, we calculated an estimated number of passes for the program and used a half-fare rate to offer a discounted fare as part of the grant budget," she said in an email. "The cost was $24,210, and the ridership was 16,812 passenger trips from June 1 to July 31."

The library system, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, received a $30,000 grant to increase access to healthy foods at recreation sites. The gift to the library system is part of a $1.5 million grant to the National Recreation and Park Association from the Walmart Foundation.

The grant supported the city's Be Mighty Little Rock after-school and summer meals program, which aims to get kids meals and snacks while they're attending educational or enrichment programs. Children 18 and younger received passes that provide unlimited rides on any Rock Region Metro route last June and July. Riders 11 years old and younger were eligible for passes for themselves and a guardian.

Nate Coulter, the library system executive director, said the bus passes made a difference for system patrons, judging by increased participation in the system's summer offerings, which include serving as meal sites, literacy programs and just as a "safe space."

"We think the growth was related to transportation," he said.

Making the bus passes available allows the patrons to use them for other things, such as going to the grocery store or visiting grandparents, Coulter said. The new fare agreement also might help with a pilot tutoring program the system is developing with the help of library volunteers.

"We obviously are interested," he said. "We think it has a lot of potential."

Metro on 02/19/2020