District teachers in line for raises

Teachers in the Pulaski County Special School District are scheduled to receive before March 1 a check for a 1.5% across-the-board pay raise that is retroactive to July 1.

The district's School Board recently gave final approval to the across-the-board raise -- the first in nearly a decade in the 12,000-student system -- after teachers decided 907-6 to accept the retroactive pay increase in an online vote late last month. Without that vote of teachers, the raise would not begin until July 1 this year.

The 1.5% increase will move the starting annual salary for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree to $34,618, up from $34,106. The top salary for a district teacher with a doctorate and at least 17 years of experience will top $70,000, at $70,244.

Elsewhere in Pulaski County, leaders in the Little Rock School District and the Little Rock Education Association agreed in June to a raise of $1,135 for this 2019-20 school year, increasing the annual starting salary to $36,000. The district no longer recognizes the association as a contract negotiating organization for the district.

The North Little Rock School Board in October approved bonuses of $2,250 for its full-time teachers and support staff for this school year.

In April, the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board approved an across-the-board $500 increase for each teacher, a $50 increase to the $500 experience step equaling $550 for each eligible teacher, and a $500 one-time bonus.

The Pulaski County Special School Board in November initially approved the 1.5% raise for teachers and for about 1,000 support staff employees for the current school year, retroactive to July 1.

But in December, the School Board rescinded approval of the increase for teachers after the chairman of the district's Personnel Policy Committee for certified staff members said the legal procedure for enacting a raise was violated.

That's because there must be a Personnel Policy Committee vote on a superintendent's salary proposal before it goes from the committee to the board. Or, alternatively, a School Board proposal must go to the policy committee for action before a final board vote if the proposal is to be retroactive to the start of a school year. Neither had occurred.

Personnel Policy Committee Chairman Melissa Moore and committee member Lori Lachowsky had asked the School Board on behalf of a majority of the personnel committee for a 2% pay increase for teachers,

The School Board rejected the 2% request after Superintendent Charles McNulty said the 1.5% proposal at a cost of $1.04 million -- as opposed to $1.39 million for a 2% increase -- enables the district to provide a similar 1.5% increase for the support staff. That could be done without causing the district's projected year-end balances to drop below $16 million, or about 12% of the annual operating fund, he said.

The certified Personnel Policy Committee had the option to conduct an election of all teachers on whether to ask the School Board to make the 1.5% retroactive to July 1. That election was held and the raise approved for the current school year.

Pulaski County Special district teachers have received one-time bonuses and step increases for their additional years of experience in recent years, but no across-the-board salary increases since a 2% raise in the 2010-11 school year.

Metro on 02/19/2020