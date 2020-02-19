Former Jacksonville elementary school building destroyed in fire

Firefighters battle a blaze at a building on the campus of a former Jacksonville elementary school. ( Staton Breidenthal)
A building on the campus of a former Jacksonville elementary school caught fire Wednesday, turning most of the structure to charred bits.
The school, located at the intersection of South Oak and East Main streets, is not currently in use.
Calls to the Jacksonville Fire Department seeking details on the blaze were not returned Wednesday afternoon. Police deferred to the fire department for comments.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWjM7D1FDeo]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.