Former Jacksonville elementary school building destroyed in fire

A building on the campus of a former Jacksonville elementary school caught fire Wednesday, turning most of the structure to charred bits.

The school, located at the intersection of South Oak and East Main streets, is not currently in use.

Calls to the Jacksonville Fire Department seeking details on the blaze were not returned Wednesday afternoon. Police deferred to the fire department for comments.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWjM7D1FDeo]