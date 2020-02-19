HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUPS

BOYS

BEEBE 52, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 49 Host Beebe outscored Little Rock Christian 13-3 in the first quarter on its way to a 30-17 halftime lead, then had to hold on for a 5A-West victory after being outscored 32-22 in the second half. Rylie Marshall led Beebe with 18 points and Austin Smith added 16.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 50, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 44 Brock Hendrix scored 19 points to lead Central Arkansas Christian to a victory over Jacksonville Lighthouse at the 3A-5 district tournament. Steven Massey added 11 points for the Mustangs, who will face host Episcopal Collegiate on Thursday. Mhalik Coleman and Davion Brown scored 14 points each to lead Jacksonville Lighthouse

CHARLESTON 66, MANSFIELD 48 Brandon Scott piled up 24 points for Charleston (16-7), which blew past Mansfield for the third time this season to move on in the 3A-1 West district tournament at Mansfield. Brayden Ross scored 16 points and Trenton Goodson tallied 12 for Charleston.

CLARKSVILLE 47, DOVER 43 Cole Clark scored 15 points as Clarksville (14-14) used an 8-1 rally in the third quarter to pull away in the 4A-4 district tournament at Dardanelle. Caden Frazier scored 27 points for Dover (5-24).

CONWAY 56, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 48 Lucas Foster had 17 points and Jayden Williams finished with 14 as Conway (18-6, 7-4) won and moved into a tie for second place in the 6A-Central with the Grizzlies. Jaylin Williams had 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 assists for Northside (17-8, 7-4), which has dropped back-to-back games. Jacob Joe and Garrett Keller had 10 points each for the Grizzlies.

DANVILLE 59, MOUNTAINBURG 34 Tarrel Macon had 21 points as Danville (12-13) controlled things throughout at the 2A-4 district tournament at Hector. Josh Street had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Little Johns. Luke Moxley scored 13 points while Jodin Davidson added seven points and 10 rebounds for Mountainburg (9-17).

MAGNOLIA 88, HAMBURG 44 Colby Garland scored 18 points and Derrian Ford had 16 points as Magnolia (20-0, 11-0) wrapped up the 4A-8 Conference title. Devontae Walker had 12 points and Kyle Carver added 11 for the Panthers.

MAMMOTH SPRING 58, MAYNARD 32 Clint Lester’s 13 points led four players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (22-12) in the 1A-3 district tournament at Maynard. Alex Mero had 12 points, Cole Young ended with 11 and Zack Flynn chipped in with 10 for the Bears.

MARIANNA 60, MARKED TREE 51 Terran Williams had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists to push Marianna (23-4) into the final of the 2A-6 district tournament at Clarendon.

MAYFLOWER 71, GLEN ROSE 52 Braxtyn McCuin’s 22 points led the way for Mayflower (19-7), which will play Baptist Prep on Thursday in the semifinals of the 3A-5 district tournament at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock. Jaheim Cummings added 19 points for the Eagles.

MILLS 82, STUTTGART 61 Jakari Livingston scored a game-high 23 points to lead Mills to a 4A-5 victory over visiting Stuttgart. Caleb Allen had 22 points and Javion Guy-King added 13 for Mills, which led 42-32 at halftime and outscored Stuttgart 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away. Gray Morgan led Stuttgart with 15 points, while Jake Banks had 14 and Kaleb Thurman chipped in with 10.

RUSSELLVILLE 78, ALMA 58 Trey Allen had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals to keep Russellville (21-4, 11-0 5A-West) unbeaten in league play. Taelon Peter also had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cyclones.

SUBIACO ACADEMY 69, HEBER SPRINGS 40 Matthew Kremers’ 16 points helped Subiaco Academy (11-16) stay afloat in the 4A-4 district tournament at Dardanelle. Conner King and Johnathan Mercera scored 10 points each for the Trojans. Adam Martin scored 15 points for Heber Springs (1-25).

WESTERN GROVE 76, LEAD HILL 54 Briggs Reddell had 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for Western Grove (24-8) in its victory in the 1A-2 district tournament at Omaha.

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 86, CONWAY 69 Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 26 points as Northside (22-3, 11-0 6A-Central) outscored Conway 31-19 in the third quarter.

NETTLETON 47, PARAGOULD 30 Elauna Eaton had 20 points and Briley Pena collected 16 for Nettleton (23-3, 10-1 5A-East). Blythe Benefield scored 11 points and Alex Brengard had 9 for Paragould (8-14, 4-7).

OZARK 50, DARDANELLE 28 Summer Joy scored 12 points and Kelsee Barnett had 11 points as Ozark (16-11) strolled past the host team in the 4A-4 district tournament. Rylea Manning had nine points for Dardanelle (2-25).

VALLEY SPRINGS 58, CLINTON 35 A 13-0 run by Valley Springs (28-7) broke open a close game for the Lady Tigers in the 3A-1 East district tournament at Bergman. Bethany Richardson scored 23 points for Valley Springs, which advanced to play Rose Bud in the semifinals Friday.

WEST MEMPHIS 57, JONESBORO 54 Janiyah Tucker scored 20 points, including seven in the final 1:36, to lead West Memphis (20-5, 9-2 5A-East). Jamee Gholson had 18 points and Clemisha Prackett added eight points for the Lady Blue Devils, who hit four free throws late to hold on. Destiny Salary scored 19 points and Ereauna Hardaway had 15 for Jonesboro (13-10, 7-4).

WESTERN GROVE 59, IZARD COUNTY 54 Hailey Woods had 18 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for Western Grove (17-12), which led 25-17 at halftime before holding on to win in the 1A-2 district tournament at Omaha.

