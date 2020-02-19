Hot Springs handles its business

Hot Springs Coach Ant Lasker viewed Tuesday night's game at Benton as a business trip, and the Trojans went to work on their 5A-South Conference foe.

Junior guard Caleb Campbell had 24 points and six rebounds as Hot Springs ran away for a 56-38 victory at Panthers Arena.

Senior forward Santiair Thomas finished with 10 points and 9 rebounds while sophomore center Jabari West followed through with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Trojans (22-5, 12-0), who captured the 5A-South Conference title outright by shutting down a Benton team that was fighting for its playoff life.

"We took care of business, especially on [the defensive] end of the floor," Lasker said. "It's amazing to see the buy-in from these guys, from the way we lost to Little Rock Hall last season in the state tournament to being 3-5 early and now to this point. Just the growth that they've shown throughout the season. I'm almost speechless because it's truly a proud moment."

The 26-point beating Hot Springs took from Hall a year ago left a sour taste in the mouths of the Trojans, but Lasker wasn't anticipating his team getting off to such a slow start this season. Hot Springs lost five of its first eight games, highlighted by a loss at Pine Bluff on Dec. 20 in which it trailed by 17 points. The Trojans have been on a tear since.

"The development and maturity that this team has shown over the course of the year has been big," said Lasker, whose team has won 19 games in a row. "We struggled a little bit early in this one because Benton packed in their zone like most teams do. But Campbell got us going with some big three-pointers to kind of loosen things up.

"Having a guy like him that can go and get buckets, it makes me sleep a whole lot easier as a coach."

Hot Springs was 4-of-13 shooting in the first quarter and led 11-7 early in the second before Campbell canned a three-pointer to start a 9-0 run. He later found senior forward Kaleb Hughley for another 22-footer at the end of the rally as the Trojans took a 24-11 lead at halftime.

Campbell put up 13 points in the third quarter, including consecutive three-pointers at the end of the period, as Hot Springs extended its lead to 43-20. The Trojans, who held Benton to 3-of-10 shooting in the third, led 50-22 until the Panthers flirted with a comeback.

Benton scored 13 unanswered points, capped by a three-pointer from senior guard Colton Phillips, to creep within 50-35 with 3:11 left in the game. But junior guard Jadyn Walker answered Phillips' basket with a driving layup to allow Hot Springs to re-establish command.

Phillips scored 10 points and sophomore guard Cameron Harris contributed 9 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists for Benton (12-11, 3-8), which saw its postseason hopes crushed after suffering its third consecutive loss.

GIRLS

HOT SPRINGS 44, BENTON 28

The Lady Trojans hit 17 of 32 shots and rode a strong defensive effort to pick up a road victory.

Junior guard Jaylia Reed finished with 23 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Hot Springs (14-10, 8-4 5A-South), which trailed 9-5 after the first quarter but held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the second quarter. Benton (6-16, 3-8) went 16 minutes of game action between scores. Junior forward Jurnee Hicks added 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Trojans.

Senior forward Rhema Riley had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks for Benton, which was outscored 26-0 during its scoring drought. The Lady Panthers went 11 of 33 from the floor and committed 16 turnovers.

