• Robert Noye, 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, faces harassment and false imprisonment charges after he was accused of threatening a woman to force her to watch the nine-hour miniseries Roots, telling her the drama would make her better understand her racism, prosecutors said.

• Boris Johnson, 55, Britain's prime minister, and his estranged wife, Marina Wheeler, have reached a financial agreement that will allow them to apply for a divorce decree to formally end their 27-year marriage that produced four children.

• Ahmad Ahmad, 53, an Uber driver who picked up four passengers who wanted to go to Kenner, La., about 15 miles west of downtown New Orleans, faces aggravated assault charges after police said he fired several shots at the riders when they said he was going in the wrong direction.

• Britta Nielsen, 65, a Danish woman who once had access to the government's welfare agency computer system before moving to South Africa where she lived in luxury, was convicted of stealing nearly $17 million and was sentenced to 6½ years in prison.

• John Shepard, 49, a Connecticut man who police say had been on the run since 2013 after fleeing the state to avoid manslaughter charges in the death of his girlfriend in a drunken-driving crash, was arrested after tips helped officers locate him in Broward County, Fla.

• Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, said her city "always marvels with its treasures," after archaeologists excavating the Roman Forum discovered an underground shrine dedicated to Romulus, who, according to mythology, was one of the twins who founded the ancient city.

• Brandon Clabes, police chief of Midwest City, Okla., said a 21-year-old man playing a video game in his home was fatally shot when a handgun being cleaned by a man in an adjacent room discharged, hitting the victim in the chest.

• Armando Fontes, sheriff of Cocke County, Tenn., said an off-duty corrections officer, who was in uniform at the time, was shot and killed when he pointed a gun at police officers as they tried to arrest him after he confronted his girlfriend in a store parking lot in Greenville.

• Ben Hart, 80, an atheist, won a nearly four-year legal fight, walking out of a Kentucky motor vehicle office with the vanity plate "IM GOD" after a federal judge awarded him the plate and more than $150,000 to cover his legal fees.

A Section on 02/19/2020