Kentucky discovers touch to down LSU

Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (left) tries to get around LSU guard Charles Manning Jr. while driving to the basket Tuesday during the No. 10 Wildcats’ 79-76 victory over the Tigers in Baton Rouge. (AP/Bill Feig)

BATON ROUGE -- Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points and No. 10 Kentucky made a timely string of three-pointers in a 79-76 victory over LSU on Tuesday night.

Kentucky made seven of eight three-pointers in the second half, when graduate transfer Nate Sestina hit three, including two during an 8-0 run that widened the Wildcats' lead to 15 points with 5:14 to go.

No. 2 Baylor rolls for Mulkey’s 600th LUBBOCK, Texas — Baylor’s Kim Mulkey became the fastest Division I men’s or women’s coach to 600 wins, reaching the milestone when Juicy Landrum scored 19 points to lift the No. 2 Bears to a 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The Bears (24-1, 13-0 Big 12) broke open a tie game by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter. They extended a pair of Big 12 records with their 54th consecutive league win and 43rd straight road victory in conference play. Te’a Cooper hit a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter, putting Baylor ahead for good at 55-52. Landrum followed with a pair of baskets as the Bears outscored Texas Tech 25-10 in the fourth for their 17th consecutive win. Brittany Brewer had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders (15-9, 4-9). — The Associated Press

Nick Richards scored 13 points and blocked six shots for Kentucky (21-5, 11-2 SEC), which has won five consecutive and nine of 10. Richards' basket inside with 49 seconds left helped slow a furious Tigers rally that had trimmed Kentucky's lead to 75-70 on Marlon Talyor's three-pointer with 1:30 to go.

LSU (18-8, 9-4) pulled to 78-74 on Charles Manning Jr.'s driving floater off the glass with 19 seconds left. But Quickley made a free throw with 11 seconds remaining and the Tigers weren't able to put home their final basket until less than a second remained, ensuring their fourth loss in five games.

Freshman Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points for Kentucky, while Sestina and Ashton Hagans each scored 11.

Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. Taylor added 13 points and Manning 11.

NO. 1 BAYLOR 65,

OKLAHOMA 54

Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive victory.

The Bears broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 consecutive during the 1996-97 season.

Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for Baylor (24-1, 13-0 Big 12). Bears guard MaCio Teague, the team's leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second consecutive game with a wrist injury.

Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (16-10, 6-7), which hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years. The Sooners entered 11-1 at home.

NO. 5 DAYTON 66, VCU 61

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jalen Crutcher scored 18 points and Dayton held off a late challenge to beat VCU, the Flyers' 15th consecutive victory.

Obi Toppin added 12 points and Trey Landers 11 for the Flyers (24-2, 13-0 Atlantic 10). They were the highest ranked team ever to play on VCU's home floor.

VCU (17-9, 7-6) closed to within one possession several times in the last seven minutes, the last on Vince Williams' putback with 27 seconds left, but Dwayne Cohill made two free throws with 22.4 seconds left and the Flyers held on.

Nah'Shon Hyland led VCU with 18 points, and Marcus Santos-Silva had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 76, NORTHWESTERN 67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen Smith had 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double, and Maryland extended its winning streak to nine games.

Anthony Cowan scored 19 for the Terrapins (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten), who never trailed in improving their record at home to 15-0. The victory, combined with Penn State's loss to Illinois, left first-place Maryland with a two-game lead with five games to go.

Ryan Young scored 17 and Boo Buie added 15 for the Wildcats (6-19, 1-14) in their 10th successive loss.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 82, PITTSBURGH 67

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Patrick Williams scored 16 points, Anthony Polite had 10 points and 6 rebounds, and Florida State pulled away in the second half against Pittsburgh.

Williams, a freshman forward, scored in double figures for the 10th time this season as the Seminoles (22-4, 12-3 ACC) improved to 14-0 at home.

Au'Diese Toney had 15 points and 7 rebounds, and Xavier Johnson added 12 points and 7 assists for Pittsburgh (15-12, 6-10), which has lost six of its past eight games.

ILLINOIS 62,

NO. 9 PENN STATE 56

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over No. 9 Penn State.

Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended Penn State's eight-game winning streak. Dosunmu returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's loss at Rutgers after suffering an injury to his left knee in a loss to Michigan State on Feb. 11.

The victory also snapped Illinois' six-game losing streak against Penn State.

Lamar Stevens scored 13 points and Izaiah Brockington added 10 for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5), who trailed 30-26 at halftime and by as many as nine points with 5:35 to play.

NO. 15 CREIGHTON 73,

NO. 19 MARQUETTE 65

MILWAUKEE -- Ty-Shon Alexander scored 22 points and Marcus Zegarowski added 17, leading Creighton over Marquette.

Creighton (21-6, 10-4 Big East) won for the eighth time in nine games, including road victories over three ranked teams, and moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the conference standings.

Sacar Anim had 18 points for Marquette (17-8, 7-6). Markus Howard, who entered as the nation's leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, added 13 -- all in the second half.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 47

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, Sean McNeil also scored 11 and West Virginia took over early in the second half to beat Oklahoma State, giving Coach Bob Huggins another milestone victory.

Huggins earned his 879th career victory to tie North Carolina's Dean Smith for sixth all-time among Division I coaches.

West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) fell behind by 10 early but got back on track with tough defense. Oklahoma State shot 17% (5 of 30) from the floor after halftime and was held to 14 points, the fewest allowed by West Virginia this season.

Cameron McGriff scored 19 points for Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10).

SEC

Missouri edges Ole Miss

Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 32 points on 9-of-13 shooting and missed just one free throw in 11 attempts as Missouri beat Ole Miss 71-68 on Tuesday night.

Dru Smith added 17 points for the Tigers (13-13, 5-8 SEC), going 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9) led briefly midway through the first half, but Smith countered with a burst of offense, almost single-handedly putting Missouri ahead 31-27 at halftime. Smith started the game 0 for 6 but finished the half with a team-leading 10 points.

Pinson started the second half with 11 points in the first six minutes. He's made 19 of his last 25 field goal attempts.

Both teams led for portions of the second half leading up to a tie at 63-63 with less than two minutes remaining. Pinson and Smith hit eight key free throws, and the Tigers' defense held the Rebels to just four points.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 29 points and Khadim Sy scored 14 with seven rebounds.

TENNESSEE 65, VANDERBILT 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and clinched a victory by sinking two free throws with five seconds left as Tennessee outlasted Vanderbilt.

Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 61-48 lead with 2½ minutes left, but Vanderbilt made a furious rally. The Commodores got to within 63-61 as Saben Lee hit back-to-back three-pointers in the final 22 seconds before Bowden put the game out of reach.

Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) withstood a 23-point performance from Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright. The freshman reserve more than doubled his previous career high of 11, which he reached in back-to-back games against Florida and LSU earlier this month.

Vanderbilt (9-17, 1-12) has lost 32 of its past 33 SEC games, including two conference tournament contests.

